Calix Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Oct. 24, 2021 5:35 PM ETCalix, Inc. (CALX)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Calix (NYSE:CALX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 25th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.28 (-30.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $167.68M (+11.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CALX has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward.