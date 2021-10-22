Will Otis' upward earnings revisions prove right for Q3 earnings beat?

Oct. 22, 2021 5:01 PM ETOtis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor

Male forefinger (index finger) pressing on the first floor button or floor number one in elevator (lift). Mechanical engineering concept

Zephyr18/iStock via Getty Images

  • Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 25th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.73 (+5.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.55B (+8.6% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 1 year, OTIS has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward.
  • With significant upward revisions, the company is all set to post a earnings beat following its earlier earnings trend.
  • The company reported Q2 new equipment backlog +10% which will accelerate conversion
  • Also, with a updated FY21 outlook provided in its Q2 earnings call the company's Q3 is seen performing upbeat.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.