Will Otis' upward earnings revisions prove right for Q3 earnings beat?
Oct. 22, 2021 5:01 PM ETOtis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 25th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.73 (+5.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.55B (+8.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, OTIS has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- With significant upward revisions, the company is all set to post a earnings beat following its earlier earnings trend.
- The company reported Q2 new equipment backlog +10% which will accelerate conversion
- Also, with a updated FY21 outlook provided in its Q2 earnings call the company's Q3 is seen performing upbeat.
- SA Contributor Alexander Ebbinghouse recently wrote, "Otis Worldwide Stock: Buy The Dip For A Nearly Risk Free Retirement Portfolio"