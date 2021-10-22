Azure Power wins its first 120 MW ISTS wind project with SECI
Oct. 22, 2021 5:47 PM ETAzure Power Global Limited (AZRE)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Azure Power (NYSE:AZRE) has received the letter of award for its first wind project, 120 MW ISTS project with Solar Energy Corp. of India to supply power for 25 years at a tariff of ~3.6 cents/kWh.
- The project is part of the 1,200 MW ISTS Tranche – XI tender from SECI and shall be constructed in Karnataka, within a period of 18 months from the signing of Power Purchase Agreement.
- "We have secured our first step in diversifying our presence in the renewable spectrum in India and it positions us well to add to our addressable market while we build scale in this segment on the back of strong management experience and Azure's long history of execution." said Ranjit Gupta, MD and CEO, Azure Power.