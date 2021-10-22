Materials Sector Weekly Round-up: Intrepid Potash takes biggest gainer spot; Zymergen plunges as IPO lockup expires
- The S&P Materials Select Sector closed the trading week with a 2.10% gain, while the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLB) soared 1.53% over the past 5-day trading session.
- Global mining shares tumbled this week as base metals prices turned broadly lower after China launched measures to fight its energy crisis that threatens the country's economic growth.
- London copper (HG1:COM) fell -1.5% to $10,005/ton on Wednesday in its third straight session of declines aer low inventories on the LME system pushed prices to a high of $10,452 on Monday. London aluminum (LMAHDS03:COM) was down 1.5% to $3,063/ton, while lead, tin and nickel also traded lower.
- Although prices fell 12.60% this week, lumber prices (LB1:COM) appear to be picking up again after bottoming out at $448 per thousand board feet in August.
- After hitting a high of $1,813.51 per ounce on Friday, Gold Spot Price (XAUUSD:CUR) settled at $1,793.45 per ounce in its fourth straight session of increase.
- Taking a look at this week's top gainers and losers among basic material stocks ($300M market cap or more):
- Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) +18.76%; The fertilizer maker is gearing up to announce its 3Q earnings, after reporting a strong Q2 and solid full-year guidance. It has raised potash and TRIO prices twice since June; 1Q22 potash pricing is on track to be up $200/ton over summer 2021 pricing. The stock is up 108.97% YTD.
- Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) +18.72%; RBC Capital Markets turned positive on CLW this week, with an upgrade to an Outperform rating from Sector Perform on the expectations for improved operating results. The stock is thinly-covered on Wall Street, with just two Buy-equivalent ratings on the books and one Neutral-equivalent rating.
- B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) +11.86%; The gold producer topped analysts estimates with its 3Q production numbers. The company raised its full year guidance after delivering a strong quarterly performance. B2Gold is one of the worst performing gold miners this year but the stock's "valuation continues to improve," Taylor Dart writes in a bullish analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.
- Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) +9.45%; The company reported its best fourth quarter and full year operating performance in a decade, backed by strong global market conditions for recycled metals. The stock is up 69.61% YTD.
- Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) +8.92%; The chemicals firm swung to profit with its latest quarterly results, and reported record adj. EBITDA.
- Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) -18.30%; ZY tumbled -12.84% on Wednesday as its IPO lockup period expired. The stock has plunged 73.80% in the past six months amid a delay in ramp-up of its first product, called Hyaline, and an abrupt exit of its CEO Josh Hoffman. The synthetic biology firm also laid off 120 workers in September, stating that it is still assessing target markets and how its product pipeline could fit those markets.
- Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) -14.84%; The stock plunged -6.1% post-market on Wednesday after reporting a wide Q3 earnings miss even as revenues nearly tripled Y/Y to $750M, as "conditions became increasingly challenging" due to supply chain disruptions, labor constraints and higher input costs.
- Sierra Metals (NYSE:SMTS) -13.88%; Sierra Metals fell after reporting its 3Q results, with Q3 copper equivalent production down 38% Y/Y to 21.9M lbs. in what was a "particularly difficult" quarter for the company.
- Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) -6.99%
- West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) -6.33%; WFG was cut to Neutral from Outperform by CIBC analyst Hamir Patel.
- Other materials ETFs to watch: iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD), Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF, Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW), iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI), SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME), VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX), iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING), Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX).