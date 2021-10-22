Production problems hit two LNG export terminals comprising half of U.S. total
- Production hangups at two of the biggest U.S. liquefied natural gas export terminals threaten to cut shipments of the fuel just as an energy crisis grips Europe and Asia, Bloomberg reports.
- Freeport LNG in Texas is suffering a wax buildup in its pipelines due to impurities in the gas it receives, which will reduce LNG shipments for the rest of October and into November, according to the report.
- The facility is still loading and exporting, but Bloomberg reports gas flows to the terminal were down 9.5% from the previous day.
- Also, the Train 3 production unit at Cheniere Energy's (NYSE:LNG) Sabine Pass LNG export terminal in Louisiana is down due to mechanical issues, and gas flows to the plant are down 21% from a week ago, according to Bloomberg.
- The Freeport and Sabine Pass export terminals together account for more than half of U.S. LNG production.
- Accoding to recent reports, major Chinese energy companies are in advanced talks with U.S. exporters including Cheniere Energy and Venture Global to secure long-term LNG supplies.