Rio Tinto, BHP and Fortescue collaborate on new learning programs to create safer workplaces

Oct. 25, 2021 5:20 AM ETRio Tinto Group (RIO)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) , BHP and Fortescue Metals Group have agreed to partner and fund innovative, industry-first learning programs to address sexual harassment, bullying and racism in Western Australians’s mining sector.
  • Under the partnership, the parties will fund and contribute to the design, build and implementation of new social awareness education packages for deployment through a range of education providers such as TAFE, Registered Training Organisations ((RTOs)), universities and high schools.
  • The partnership will also explore the potential to work with universities and high schools to encompass broader education pathways across the State, as well as for delivery in workplaces.
  • A pilot program for TAFE students will be developed through South Metropolitan TAFE.
  • The pilot, to be developed in 2022, will form part of core learning requirements for students who may be planning to join Rio Tinto, BHP or Fortescue.
  • Shares are up 1.28% PM.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.