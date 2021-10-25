Rio Tinto, BHP and Fortescue collaborate on new learning programs to create safer workplaces
Oct. 25, 2021
- Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) , BHP and Fortescue Metals Group have agreed to partner and fund innovative, industry-first learning programs to address sexual harassment, bullying and racism in Western Australians’s mining sector.
- Under the partnership, the parties will fund and contribute to the design, build and implementation of new social awareness education packages for deployment through a range of education providers such as TAFE, Registered Training Organisations ((RTOs)), universities and high schools.
- The partnership will also explore the potential to work with universities and high schools to encompass broader education pathways across the State, as well as for delivery in workplaces.
- A pilot program for TAFE students will be developed through South Metropolitan TAFE.
- The pilot, to be developed in 2022, will form part of core learning requirements for students who may be planning to join Rio Tinto, BHP or Fortescue.
