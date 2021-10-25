Otis Worldwide EPS beats by $0.04, beats on revenue; boosts full year guidance

Oct. 25, 2021 6:17 AM ETOtis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.77 beats by $0.04; GAAP EPS of $0.77 beats by $0.06.
  • Revenue of $3.62B (+10.7% Y/Y) beats by $70M, with organic sales up 8.1%.
  • Press Release
  • Adjusted operating margin rate of 15.6% vs. 15.4% in comparable period last year.
  • FY2021 Outlook: Improved outlook for full-year with Net sales of ~$14.3 billion, up 11.8 to 12.3%, organic sales up 8.5 to 9.0% vs. consensus of $14.22B, adjusted earnings per share of ~$2.95 vs. consensus of $2.96 and free cash flow of ~$1.5 to $1.55 billion.
