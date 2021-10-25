Amentum to buy PAE in an all-cash deal valued at ~$1.9 billion; shares up 62%

Book about Merger And Acquisitions M&A on a desk.

designer491/iStock via Getty Images

  • Amentum is a premier global technical and engineering services partner supporting critical programs of national significance across defense, security, intelligence, energy, and environment.
  • Per the terms, PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) shareholders will receive $10.05/share in cash upon the consummation of the transaction.
  • The purchase price represents an ~70% premium over PAE’s previous day closing price.
  • PAE’s Board of Directors has unanimously recommended that its stockholders approve and adopt the merger agreement with Amentum.
  • However, during a “go-shop” period effective through November 29, 2021, PAE may actively solicit alternative acquisition proposals from third parties in accordance with the terms of the merger agreement.
  • Post completion, which is expected to occur by the end of Q1'22, PAE will become wholly owned by an affiliate of Amentum.
  • Shares of PAE +62% premarket.
