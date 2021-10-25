Amentum to buy PAE in an all-cash deal valued at ~$1.9 billion; shares up 62%
Oct. 25, 2021 6:53 AM ETPAE Incorporated (PAE)By: SA News Team
- Amentum is a premier global technical and engineering services partner supporting critical programs of national significance across defense, security, intelligence, energy, and environment.
- Per the terms, PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) shareholders will receive $10.05/share in cash upon the consummation of the transaction.
- The purchase price represents an ~70% premium over PAE’s previous day closing price.
- PAE’s Board of Directors has unanimously recommended that its stockholders approve and adopt the merger agreement with Amentum.
- However, during a “go-shop” period effective through November 29, 2021, PAE may actively solicit alternative acquisition proposals from third parties in accordance with the terms of the merger agreement.
- Post completion, which is expected to occur by the end of Q1'22, PAE will become wholly owned by an affiliate of Amentum.
- Shares of PAE +62% premarket.