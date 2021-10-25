Novartis suffers another setback in Phase 3 study for lung cancer therapy

Oct. 25, 2021

  • Novartis (NYSE:NVS) ADRs are trading ~1.4% lower in the pre-market after the company said its Phase 3 trial for experimental therapy canakinumab (ACZ885) in a group of patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) did not meet primary endpoints.
  • The CANOPY-1 Phase III study was designed to evaluate the human monoclonal antibody, canakinumab in combination with pembrolizumab (Keytruda) and platinum-based doublet chemotherapy for previously untreated locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC patients.
  • While the study did not meet the primary endpoints of overall survival (OS) and progression-free survival (PFS) with statistical significance, there were “potentially clinically meaningful improvements in both PFS and OS” in some subgroups of patients defined with certain biomarkers.
  • “These data support further evaluation of canakunimab in lung cancer,” Novartis (NVS) said, adding that the full dataset of the trial would be submitted at a future medical meeting.
  • Another Phase 3 trial for canakinumab in combination plus chemotherapy agent docetaxel as second-line therapy in NSCLC patients did not meet the primary endpoint of OS, the company announced early this year.
