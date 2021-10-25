SSAB AB (publ) reports Q3 results
- SSAB AB (publ) (OTC:SSAAF): Q3 GAAP EPS of SEK 4.35.
- Revenue of SEK 25.22B (+74.2% Y/Y)
- EBITDA of SEK 6.58B.
- For SSAB Special Steels, prices are estimated to be higher in the fourth quarter of 2021 than in the third quarter, whereas prices realized by SSAB Europe are expected to be somewhat higher. Prices realized by SSAB Americas are expected on average to be significantly higher than in the third quarter 2021.
- The Group’s total maintenance costs for the full year 2021 are expected to be SEK 1,265 million, compared with the earlier forecast of SEK 1,210 million communicated in the report for the second quarter