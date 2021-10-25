L'Oreal impresses Deutsche Bank with strong quarter
Oct. 25, 2021 6:56 AM ETL'Oréal S.A. (LRLCF), LRLCYBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Deutsche Bank lifts its price target on Buy-rated L'Oreal (OTCPK:LRLCF) to £430 from €420 on the heels of the company's earnings update.
- "Following on from L'Oreal's impressive Q3 results, we are upgrading our FY 21e EPS by 1.4% and FY 22e EPS by 2.7%. We move our FY 21e like for like growth to 16.2% and FY 22e to 7.9%. We assume that ongoing high investment by the company limits the operational gearing; however, we do nudge up our operating margin forecast by 10bps in both years."
- L'Oréal topped consensus marks by reporting +13.1% sales growth for the quarter after stripping out F/X and the impact of acquisitions.