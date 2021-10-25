L'Oreal impresses Deutsche Bank with strong quarter

Oct. 25, 2021 6:56 AM ETL'Oréal S.A. (LRLCF), LRLCYBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Finance and Economy Chart for Dollar Gold Euro Currencies Trading View

cemagraphics/iStock via Getty Images

  • Deutsche Bank lifts its price target on Buy-rated L'Oreal (OTCPK:LRLCF) to £430 from €420 on the heels of the company's earnings update.
  • "Following on from L'Oreal's impressive Q3 results, we are upgrading our FY 21e EPS by 1.4% and FY 22e EPS by 2.7%. We move our FY 21e like for like growth to 16.2% and FY 22e to 7.9%. We assume that ongoing high investment by the company limits the operational gearing; however, we do nudge up our operating margin forecast by 10bps in both years."
  • L'Oréal topped consensus marks by reporting +13.1% sales growth for the quarter after stripping out F/X and the impact of acquisitions.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.