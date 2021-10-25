Walmart+ is estimated to have over 10M subscribers
Oct. 25, 2021 7:02 AM ETWalmart Inc. (WMT)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Morgan Stanley says data on the Walmart+ (NYSE:WMT) rollout is positive.
- Analyst Simeon Gutman says the data corroborates estimates for Walmart+ membership in the 10M to 14M range.
- "While this is below some other estimates we've seen on the Street (which we believe are too high), it's still a healthy number. Importantly, these members 1) are a more attractive demographic with higher spending power, 2) aren't just the most loyal Walmart shoppers, and 3) their incremental spend is tracking closer to our Walmart+ bull case we laid out a year ago."
- Gutman also says free grocery delivery is a key differentiator for the service.
- Overall, Walmart+ is called key to the long-term investment case on WMT. The stock is still one of the top picks at Morgan Stanley in the retail sector.
- Walmart is due to report earnings next month and look to extend on its streak of six straight revenue beats.