FDA grants Fast Track status to Alkermes' nemvaleukin in ovarian cancer
Oct. 25, 2021 7:10 AM ETAlkermes plc (ALKS)By: SA News Team
- The U.S FDA has granted Fast Track designation to Alkermes' (NASDAQ:ALKS) to nemvaleukin alfa for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer.
- Fast Track is an FDA process designed to facilitate the development, and expedite the review, of potential therapies that seek to treat serious conditions and fill an unmet medical need.
- A drug candidate that receives Fast Track status is eligible for more frequent communication with the FDA throughout the drug development process and a rolling and/or priority review of its marketing application if relevant criteria are met.
- The U.S. FDA has granted Fast Track status to nemvaleukin for the treatment of mucosal melanoma, in August.