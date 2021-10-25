FDA grants Fast Track status to Alkermes' nemvaleukin in ovarian cancer

Oct. 25, 2021

  • The U.S FDA has granted Fast Track designation to Alkermes' (NASDAQ:ALKS) to nemvaleukin alfa for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer.
  • Fast Track is an FDA process designed to facilitate the development, and expedite the review, of potential therapies that seek to treat serious conditions and fill an unmet medical need.
  • A drug candidate that receives Fast Track status is eligible for more frequent communication with the FDA throughout the drug development process and a rolling and/or priority review of its marketing application if relevant criteria are met.
  • The U.S. FDA has granted Fast Track status to nemvaleukin for the treatment of mucosal melanoma, in August.
