Oct. 25, 2021

  • Backed by asset manager Franklin Templeton, Allbirds (BIRD) has launched the roadshow for the initial public offering of ~19.23M shares of its Class A common stock, targeting a fully diluted valuation of as much as $2.2B.
  • ~15.38M shares are being offered by the company and ~3.85M shares are being offered by existing stockholders.
  • Selling stockholders expect to grant the underwriters an option to purchase an additional 2,884,615 shares of Class A common stock.
  • The initial public offering price is expected to be between $12-$14.00 per share.
  • The company intends to list on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “BIRD.”
  • Allbirds (BIRD), which is also backed by Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio, uses a plant-based alternative to leather for its shoes.
  • It has also partnered with Adidas to create a range of sustainable sneakers.
