Restaurant Brands International shows a slight gain after adjusted EBITDA rose 8% in Q3
Oct. 25, 2021 7:24 AM ETQSR, QSBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) tracks slightly higher after a mixed Q3 earnings report.
- Comparable sales at Tim Horton's rose 8.9% vs. 9.7% consensus. Restaurant unit growth was 4.1%.
- Comparable sales at Burger King increased 7.9% vs. 10.1% consensus. Restaurant unit growth was 1.3%
- Comparable sales at Popeyes fell -2.4% vs. +1.9% consensus. The decline followed a 17.4% increase last year. Restaurant unit growth was 5.5% for the brand.
- Total adjusted EBITDA rose 8.2% for QSR during the quarter, primarily driven by the increase in system-wide sales and bad debt recoveries in the current year compared to bad debt expense in the prior year, partially offset by an increase in segment G&A. The company says the increase in adjusted EBITDA was also driven by favorable FX movements on an as reported basis.
- Shares of QSR are up 0.42% premarket to $62.22 following the slight revenue miss and narrow profit beat.