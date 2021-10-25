Otis Worldwide edges higher after lifting full-year guidance
Oct. 25, 2021 7:21 AM ETOtis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) +0.8% pre-market after beating Q3 earnings expectations and raising its full-year guidance.
- Q3 net income rose 24% Y/Y to $331M from $266M in the year-ago quarter, while revenues rose nearly 11% to $3.62B.
- By segment, Q3 new equipment sales increased 18% Y/Y to $1.68B, while service revenue improved 5% to $1.94B.
- Q3 new equipment orders rose 3.8% at constant currency with mid-teens growth in Asia; new equipment backlog increased 4%.
- For the full year, the company lifts guidance for adjusted EPS to ~$2.95 from $2.89-$2.93 and roughly in line with $2.96 analyst consensus estimate, and for sales to ~$14.3B from $14.1B-$14.2B and above $14.22B consensus.
- Otis says it sees organic sales rising 8.5%-9% vs. its prior forecast of 7.5%-8% growth, with new equipment sales rising 15%-15.5% and organic service sales gaining ~4%.
- "We continue to advance our strategy, progress on ESG initiatives and achieve strong results, despite the macro environment, reflecting the resiliency of the business and our ability to execute," the company says.