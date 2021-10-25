Kimberly-Clark EPS misses by $0.03, beats on revenue

Oct. 25, 2021 7:32 AM ETKimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.62 misses by $0.03; GAAP EPS of $1.39 misses by $0.16.
  • Revenue of $5.01B (+7.1% Y/Y) beats by $50M.
  • Shares -2.3% PM.
  • Press Release
  • Organic sales +4% vs. consensus of +3.32%.
  • The company is now targeting FY2021 organic sales decline of 1% to 2% and adjusted earnings per share of $6.05 to $6.25. vs. prior outlook was for organic sales decline of 0 to 2% and adjusted earnings per share of $6.65 to $6.90 and consensus of $6.70.
