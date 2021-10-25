Global WholeHealth Partners inks MOU for COVID-19 antigen test

Wall street sign in New York with New York Stock Exchange background

naphtalina/iStock via Getty Images

  • Global WholeHealth Partners (OTCPK:GWHP) has signed a binding MOU with Pan Probe Biotech and AvantGen to develop the newest COVID-19 antigen test.
  • The company develops, manufactures, and markets in vitro diagnostic (IVD) tests for OTC, or consumer-use as well as professional rapid diagnostic point-of-care (POC) test kits for hospitals, physicians’ offices, and medical clinics in the US and abroad.
  • Global WholeHealth said that it is confident in the new partnerships to produce the best COVID antigen test on the market.
