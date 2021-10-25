Gilat to provide its cellular backhaul solution to a Tier-1 mobile operator in Asia

  • A Tier-1 mobile operator in Asia expanded its 4G network with Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) cellular backhaul solution.
  • Gilat's field-proven carrier-grade VSATs to provide satellite backhaul to hundreds of sites of the nationwide 4G network.
  • The 4G network was extended to provide coverage to additional sites in small cities and rural areas.
  • Gilat's SkyEdge II-c resilient platform with the high-performance Capricorn VSATs provide the backhaul over satellite to enable high speed data and high-quality voice over LTE (VoLTE).
  • Shares +0.89% PM
  • Recently, the company expanded 4G network with tier-1 mobile operator in North America
