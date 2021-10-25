Alliance Data's Bread partners with Sezzle to grow installment loan offering
Oct. 25, 2021 7:44 AM ETAlliance Data Systems Corporation (ADS)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Alliance Data Systems' (NYSE:ADS) Bread unit will offer its pay-over-time installment loan product through Sezzle's merchant network system.
- Bread's installment loans will complement Sezzle's Buy Now, Pay Later product, while accelerating growth for both businesses, the companies said.
- Bread will originate loans through its affiliate, Comenity Capital Bank.
- Sezzle, which counts merchants like Target and Bass Pro Shops among its clients, expects to have ADS's (ADS) Bread available to merchants in early 2022.
- Alliance Data (ADS) acquired Bread in 2020 for about $450M, in a move to expand its pay-over-time products.