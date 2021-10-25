Everbridge bags a contract to power countrywide public warning system in the Netherlands
Oct. 25, 2021 7:49 AM ETEverbridge, Inc. (EVBG)By: SA News Team
- The Netherlands expands its deployment of Everbridge for NL-Alert, adding Everbridge’s (NASDAQ:EVBG) hybrid Public Warning Center, enabling the Dutch government to distribute Public Warning messages via various channels to devices on a nation-wide basis.
- Everbridge's NL-Alert can reach 94% of the Dutch population on their mobile phones, along with digital signage at bus, train, tram, and metro stations across the country.
- The country utilizes Cell Broadcast, meeting the requirements of Article 110 of the European Electronic Communications Code to implement and launch a comprehensive public warning system.