Everbridge bags a contract to power countrywide public warning system in the Netherlands

Close up of businessmen came to an agreement in the office.

skynesher/E+ via Getty Images

  • The Netherlands expands its deployment of Everbridge for NL-Alert, adding Everbridge’s (NASDAQ:EVBG) hybrid Public Warning Center, enabling the Dutch government to distribute Public Warning messages via various channels to devices on a nation-wide basis.
  • Everbridge's NL-Alert can reach 94% of the Dutch population on their mobile phones, along with digital signage at bus, train, tram, and metro stations across the country.
  • The country utilizes Cell Broadcast, meeting the requirements of Article 110 of the European Electronic Communications Code to implement and launch a comprehensive public warning system.
