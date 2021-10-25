Fed's blackout period starts with no questions on taper, plenty on rates
Oct. 25, 2021 1:20 PM ETSPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY), TBT, TLTBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor14 Comments
- Wells Fargo says the Federal Reserve has unlocked its achievement on inflation, but it still sees an employment gap through all of 2022.
- Fed speakers will be conspicuously absent this week as the blackout period limiting comments running up to a rate decision begins.
- The announcement comes Nov. 3, with Wall Street expecting Fed chief Jay Powell to announce tapering of asset purchases that will continue until the middle of next year.
- But the debate on inflation, while it hasn't stopped the S&P (NYSEARCA:SPY) hitting a new record, is bound to continue.
- Last week "there was a marked increase in inflation expectations, which manifested itself in global breakevens hitting multi-year, if not all-time, highs," Deutsche Bank's Jim Reid writes. "Starting with the all-time highs, US 5-year breakevens increased +14.9bps (-1.0bps Friday) to 2.90%, the highest level since 5-year TIPS have started trading, while 10-year breakevens increased +7.5bps (-0.7bps Friday) to 2.64%, their highest readings since 2005."
- Rates are little slightly lower today, with the 10-year Treasury yield (NYSEARCA:TBT) (NASDAQ:TLT) around 1.63%.
- Wells Fargo says the Fed will start tapering, cutting $10B per month in Treasury security purchases and $5B per month in mortgage-backed securities.
- "If the FOMC takes a pass on a taper announcement on November 3, a December 15 announcement seems all-but-assured unless the economy completely comes off the rails between now and then," economists Jay Bryson, Sarah House and Michael Pugliese write in a note.
- The bigger question for the market is when rate liftoff occurs.
- Currently the market is pricing in a 100% chance of a quarter-point hike by October 2022, but that's too aggressive, Wells Fargo's economists say.
- "Numerous FOMC policymakers have made clear that the bar for rates hikes is much higher than the bar for the tapering of asset purchases," they say.
- "It is likely Chair Powell will pair the tapering announcement with another firm reminder that the bar for increasing short-term interest rates is much higher," they add.
- "Even with our faster projected pace of job growth, we still expect the labor market to face a meaningful employment gap for the entirety of 2022. In our view, this employment gap, paired with our projected slowdown in inflation, will keep the Fed from raising rates until 2023."
- Powell said last week he expects inflation to abate, but supply bottlenecks need to be worked out.