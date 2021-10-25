Hillenbrand divests Terrasource Global Business
- Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) has completed the planned divestiture of its TerraSource Global business for a consideration in the form of a five-year note with initial principal amount of $25.6M and also retained an indirect 49% ownership interest in Holdings.
- The company is also entitled to a $1.5M preferred dividend upon certain conditions in a future sale.
- As per the terms of the agreement, the company contributed TerraSource and its subsidiaries to a newly formed entity, TerraSource Holdings, LLC with Right Lane Industries obtaining majority ownership and full operational control of TerraSource.
- "We are pleased to announce this transaction, which, in combination with two other divestitures earlier this year, represents a key strategic milestone achieved," said Joe Raver, President and CEO of Hillenbrand. "Last year we announced our intention to streamline our portfolio and we have executed our plan, enabling greater focus on growing our platforms and delivering shareholder value."