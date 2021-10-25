Trump stock DWAC turns negative as lofty levels test the resolve of fans (update)
Oct. 25, 2021 2:03 PM ETDigital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC), PHUNBENE, ZGYHBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor86 Comments
- Trump meme stock Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ:DWAC) -7% is trading at the lows of the day, in negative territory after being up as much as 28% intraday.
- Shares are still up more than 800% after the SPAC became the home of Donald Trump's future media business.
- The stock had hallmarks of previous meme moves last week, minus the short interest and the options action, hitting an intraday high of $175 per share, a gain of more than 1,600% from before the deal with Trump Media & Technology Group was announced.
- But the bulls are finding a tougher road today.
- Retail interest in DWAC continued over the weekend, as it topped the list with more than 300 mentions on the WallStreetBets subreddit, according to data from Quiver Quantitative.
- Other stocks moving on the Trump deal are also seeing less enthusiasm, with Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) -18% also falling.
- Phunware, also among the top-mentioned stocks on WallStreetBets, soared last week as traders zeroed in on how it had created an app for the Trump re-election campaign.
- SPAC Benessere Capital (NASDAQ:BENE) +9% is still up, but Yunhong International (NASDAQ:ZGYH) -2% is down. Both jumped last week on hopes they could follow the DWAC path.
- Dear readers: We recognize that politics often intersects with the financial news of the day, so we invite you to click here to join the separate political discussion.