Trump stock DWAC turns negative as lofty levels test the resolve of fans (update)

Donald Trump Holds A "Save America" Rally In Phoenix

Brandon Bell/Getty Images News

  • Trump meme stock Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ:DWAC) -7% is trading at the lows of the day, in negative territory after being up as much as 28% intraday.
  • Shares are still up more than 800% after the SPAC became the home of Donald Trump's future media business.
  • The stock had hallmarks of previous meme moves last week, minus the short interest and the options action, hitting an intraday high of $175 per share, a gain of more than 1,600% from before the deal with Trump Media & Technology Group was announced.
  • But the bulls are finding a tougher road today.
  • Retail interest in DWAC continued over the weekend, as it topped the list with more than 300 mentions on the WallStreetBets subreddit, according to data from Quiver Quantitative.
  • Other stocks moving on the Trump deal are also seeing less enthusiasm, with Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) -18% also falling.
  • Phunware, also among the top-mentioned stocks on WallStreetBets, soared last week as traders zeroed in on how it had created an app for the Trump re-election campaign.
  • SPAC Benessere Capital (NASDAQ:BENE) +9% is still up, but Yunhong International (NASDAQ:ZGYH) -2% is down. Both jumped last week on hopes they could follow the DWAC path.
  • Dear readers: We recognize that politics often intersects with the financial news of the day, so we invite you to click here to join the separate political discussion.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.