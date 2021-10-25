ironSource to buy marketing software company Bidalgo; terms undisclosed
Oct. 25, 2021 8:28 AM ETironSource Ltd. (IS)By: SA News Team3 Comments
- Bidalgo's marketing intelligence platform enables online brands to analyze, optimize, and manage paid marketing activity continuously.
- The economic terms were not disclosed.
- With ironSource’s (NYSE:IS) current management solution, Luna Labs, this acquisition allows ironSource to offer a broader spectrum of marketing-focused products, increasing the power and value of its platform for app marketers.
- In addition, the acquisition is intended to deepen ironSource's market presence across the entire App Economy, including social, dating, and e-Commerce apps, which use Bidalgo's technology to manage and optimize their marketing spend.
