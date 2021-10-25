ironSource to buy marketing software company Bidalgo; terms undisclosed

  • Bidalgo's marketing intelligence platform enables online brands to analyze, optimize, and manage paid marketing activity continuously.
  • The economic terms were not disclosed.
  • With ironSource’s (NYSE:IS) current management solution, Luna Labs, this acquisition allows ironSource to offer a broader spectrum of marketing-focused products, increasing the power and value of its platform for app marketers.
  • In addition, the acquisition is intended to deepen ironSource's market presence across the entire App Economy, including social, dating, and e-Commerce apps, which use Bidalgo's technology to manage and optimize their marketing spend.
  • Previously (Oct. 14): ironSource gains on acquisition of mobile advertising and app monetization company Tapjoy for $400M.
