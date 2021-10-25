Happiness Biotech acquires majority ownership in Fujian Shennong valued at $16.1M

Oct. 25, 2021 8:29 AM ETHappiness Development Group Limited (HAPP)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Happiness Biotech (NASDAQ:HAPP) and its wholly owned-subsidiary, Fujian Happiness Biotech signed a share transfer agreement to acquire 70% of the equity interest in Fujian Shennong Jiagu Development for strengthening its industrial integration.
  • Fujian Shennong is a company with a solid customer's base, focusing on the trading of agriculture products and the supply chain management which generated annual revenues of $20M+ on average from FY14 to FY19.
  • Both the parties agreed that the valuation of Fujian Shennong is ~$16.1M for which Happiness Biotech will issue 4.2M shares to a certain equity owner of Fujian Shennong and make cash payment of ~$7.5M in exchange for the 70% equity of Fujian Shennong.
  • The company and Happiness Fujian will have the right to require the Seller to purchase back the equity interests of Fujian Shennong at a consideration of ~$11.3M in cash if Fujian Shennong cannot reach total net profit of ~$7.04M.
  • HAPP shares trading 9% higher premarket
