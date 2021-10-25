WillScot Mobile Mini acquires Sommer's Mobile Leasing
Oct. 25, 2021 8:30 AM ETWillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) has completed the acquisition of regional modular space company Sommer's Mobile Leasing.
- This acquisition adds ~1,200 modular units and ~500 storage units in the company's existing U.S. markets in Ohio and West Virginia. It was funded with cash on hand and borrowings under the company's revolving credit agreement.
- WillScot Mobile Mini CEO Brad Soultz commented, "I am excited to welcome the employees of Sommer’s Mobile Leasing to our team at WillScot Mobile Mini. Sommer’s has been a leading provider of modular space solutions in the Ohio and West Virginia markets since 1946. Consistent with our M&A strategy, these operations allow us to extend our ‘Ready to Work’ value proposition to new customers with our industry leading service capabilities while leveraging our technology investments and operational best practices to create value for our shareholders. I look forward to collaborating with our new team members in our new Columbus, Cleveland, and Charleston locations."