FRSX, IBN and TTNP among pre market gainers
- Remark Holdings (NASDAQ:MARK) +266%.
- Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) +96%.
- Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) +69% announces second NFT drop, includes photographs of former President Donald Trump
- PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) +67% Amentum to buy PAE in an all-cash deal valued at ~$1.9 billion; shares up 62%
- Benessere Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:BENE) +52%.
- COMSovereign Holding (NASDAQ:COMS) +50% delivers 5G O-RAN system to the National Institute of Standards and Technology under 5G cooperative research and development agreement
- Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ:DWACW) +43%.
- Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) +28%.
- Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP) +29% says cancer vaccine candidate led to seven-month progression free survival
- Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) +29%.
- Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) +18% receives funding to develop combination HIV therapeutic and contraceptive implant for women in developing countries
- Xeris Biopharma Holdings (NASDAQ:XERS) +14% enters partnership with Merck for platform technology
- ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) +15%.
- IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) +14%.
- IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) +13%.
- Doma Holdings (NYSE:DOMA) +12%.
- ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) +12% on Q2 earnings.
- Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) +10% receives interim response to its formal dispute resolution request from U.S. food and drug administration office of new drugs
- Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) +10%.
- Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) +9% to be evaluated by a leading Japanese agricultural and heavy Equipment manufacturer
- Portillo's (NASDAQ:PTLO) +9%.
- Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) +10% on $4.5B Korea ecoplant partnership
- Bakkt Holdings (NYSE:BKKT) +9%.