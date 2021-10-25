Verizon secures $78M task order from Naval District Washington
Oct. 25, 2021 8:43 AM ETVerizon Communications Inc. (VZ)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Verizon Public Sector (NYSE:VZ) has secured a $78M task order from Naval District Washington (NDW) through the federal government's Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions (EIS) contract vehicle.
- As NDW's technology partner, Verizon Public Sector will transition their Time Division Multiplexing (TDM) voice platform to a hosted Internet Protocol Voice Service (IPVS) at the agency’s Indian Head, Maryland facility. Additionally, the firm will staff crucial positions at their Regional Operations Center. These Verizon personnel will help handle and track catastrophic events and will also staff positions critical to maintain NDW's regional cybersecurity accreditation.