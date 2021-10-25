Toll Brothers partners to build student housing project in Florida
Oct. 25, 2021
- Toll Brothers' (NYSE:TOL) campus living division partners with the private-equity affiliate of CanAm Enterprises to develop a luxury student housing community at Florida International University (FIU) in Miami, Florida.
- The project named Lapis will be a 21-story development consisting of 1,086 beds, located directly north of, and across from FIU's main campus.
- In addition, the joint venture has already secured a $103M construction loan facility from Ocean Bank.
- "We are excited to develop our first multifamily project in Florida. Lapis will be a great addition to the FIU community, providing students the same quality and service we’re known for throughout the country," says Charles Elliott, President of Toll Brothers Apartment Living.
