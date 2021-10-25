Toll Brothers partners to build student housing project in Florida

Oct. 25, 2021 8:50 AM ETToll Brothers, Inc. (TOL)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Toll Brothers' (NYSE:TOL) campus living division partners with the private-equity affiliate of CanAm Enterprises to develop a luxury student housing community at Florida International University (FIU) in Miami, Florida.
  • The project named Lapis will be a 21-story development consisting of 1,086 beds, located directly north of, and across from FIU's main campus.
  • In addition, the joint venture has already secured a $103M construction loan facility from Ocean Bank.
  • "We are excited to develop our first multifamily project in Florida. Lapis will be a great addition to the FIU community, providing students the same quality and service we’re known for throughout the country," says Charles Elliott, President of Toll Brothers Apartment Living.
  • Previously (Oct. 18): U.S. September home sales, prices continue to ease due to lack of affordability
