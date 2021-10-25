Wells Fargo rebuilds mobile banking app with virtual assistant in the works
- Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) rebuilds its mobile banking experience for consumer and small business customers, set to begin rolling out early next year, with a new virtual assistant, dubbed Fargo, to be added later in 2022.
- The banks' 27M mobile active customers will have access to the transformed mobile app; the first phase will be introduced in early Q1 2022 with a phased rollout to consumer, small business and wealth & investment management customers, the company says.
- Once Fargo is added to the app, it will enable customers to ask the artificial intelligence-powered virtual assistant on everyday banking questions.
- "The rebuilt mobile app will not only deliver a more seamless experience for customers, but it will lay the foundation for a digital personal finance experience that pushes the whole industry forward as new features such as Fargo and others are added in 2022 and beyond," said Michelle Moore, Wells Fargo's head of consumer digital.
