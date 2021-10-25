AEye soars after Roth Capital points to differentiated tech in bullish note

Oct. 25, 2021 9:03 AM ETAEye, Inc. (LIDR)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

  • AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) pops after Roth Capital moves in with a Buy rating on the stock.
  • Analyst Suji Desilva points to the company's "differentiated" Lidar sensor technology and the growing market opportunity in the automotive business. Desilva thinks a major advantage of AEye's business is the use of a high margin licensing/royalty-based revenue model with the potential for gross margins of more than 80% at scale.
  • Roth Capital assigns a price target of $15 to AEye (LIDR).
  • Shares of LIDR are up 8.10% premarket to $4.54 vs. the post-SPAC range of $4.00 to $14.49.
  • AEeye is due to post its first earnings as a public company on November 11.
