Star8 acquires all membership interests in Rari Nutrition
Oct. 25, 2021 9:08 AM ETStar8 Corp. (STRH)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Star8 (OTCPK:STRH) has acquired all of the membership interests in South Florida-based health and wellness ecommerce company, Rari Nutrition.
- Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
- Rari Nutrition offer 100% natural sports nutrition products and nutraceuticals. The company has built a successful ecommerce business since its launch seven years ago, introducing multiple products to the online market through both Amazon and its website RariNutrition.com.
- Star8 CEO Mario Diez commented, "We'd like to extend a warm welcome to the team at Rari. Developing an ecommerce component to our company is important for the growth of Star8 Corp. as an organization. Rari Nutrition's experience in the online space will be invaluable as we expand and advance our business."
- Rari Nutrition will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Star8.