Moderna reports positive topline data from pivotal trial for COVID-19 vaccine in kids

  • Announcing interim data from its Phase 2/3 pivotal study for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate in children aged 6 - 12 years, Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) says the trial met the primary immunogenicity endpoints with a favorable safety profile.
  • Moderna (MRNA) plans to submit the data soon for the review of regulatory agencies, including the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and European Medicines Agency (EMA).
  • After two doses of the vaccine at 50 µg dose level given 28 days apart, the SARS-Cov-2-neutralizing antibody geometric mean ratio (GMR) which compares the kids’ response to that of young adults from the Phase 3 COVE study was found to be 1.5, the company said.
  • In the trial involving over 4,753 participants, most of the adverse events were mild or moderate, and fatigue, headache, fever, and injection site pain were the commonest adverse events.
  • However, Moderna (MRNA) said that the safety data could change based on the ongoing data collection. The results are yet to be submitted for peer-reviewed publication.

  • Last Friday, in a briefing document published ahead of an FDA AdCom meeting on Tuesday, Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)/BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) said that their COVID-19 vaccine at 10-µg dose level was 90.7% effective against the symptomatic disease in children aged 5-12 years.

