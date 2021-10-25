Compass Diversified-back Marucci Sports acquires Lizard Skins

Oct. 25, 2021 9:11 AM ETCompass Diversified (CODI)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor9 Comments
  • Marucci Sports, a subsidiary of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) has acquired Lizard Skins, a designer and seller of branded grip products, protective equipment, bags and apparel for use in baseball, cycling, hockey, Esports and lacrosse.
  • With the acquisition, Marucci is positioned to build on its leading position in diamond sports while simultaneously developing the company’s presence in new sports markets such as hockey and cycling.
  • Lizard Skins’ leadership team, including its founder Brian Fruit, are expected to continue leading the brand as part of Marucci.
  • The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.