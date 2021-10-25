Compass Diversified-back Marucci Sports acquires Lizard Skins
Oct. 25, 2021 9:11 AM ETCompass Diversified (CODI)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor9 Comments
- Marucci Sports, a subsidiary of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) has acquired Lizard Skins, a designer and seller of branded grip products, protective equipment, bags and apparel for use in baseball, cycling, hockey, Esports and lacrosse.
- With the acquisition, Marucci is positioned to build on its leading position in diamond sports while simultaneously developing the company’s presence in new sports markets such as hockey and cycling.
- Lizard Skins’ leadership team, including its founder Brian Fruit, are expected to continue leading the brand as part of Marucci.
- The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.