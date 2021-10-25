Akari nomacopan eyedrops reduced inflammation more than standard of care in model

Oct. 25, 2021 9:16 AM ETAkari Therapeutics, Plc (AKTX)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
  • Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) said nomacopan eyedrops reduced inflammation more than both standard treatments cyclosporin and steroid dexamethasone in a model of allergic eye disease.
  • The company highlighted potential of nomacopan in the surface of the eye in Allergy, European Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology.
  • The company said the underlying work demonstrates a clear dose response effect for nomacopan. Nomacopan showed a greater reduction in inflammation score than cyclosporin and dexamethasone compared to control at day 10 (79% [nomacopan], 41% [cyclosporin], and 73% [dexamethasone]) in an experimental allergic eye disease model.
  • The company said the data complements its phase 1/2 study in severe atopic keratoconjunctivitis patients where nomacopan was comfortable and well tolerated and in which it is exploring further patient targeted work in keratinizing and dry eye diseases.
  • The company noted that it is collaborating on a topical mucous membrane pemphigoid (MMP) program. MMP shares a similar pathology with bullous pemphigoid, in which the company has begun a phase 3 study with nomacopan.
  • AKTX +0.59% premarket to $1.70.
