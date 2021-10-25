ADM, Gevo sign MoU for 500M gallons of sustainable aviation fuel

Oct. 25, 2021

  • Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) +5.3% pre-market after signing a memorandum of understanding with Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) to support the production of sustainable aviation fuel and other low carbon-footprint hydrocarbon fuels.
  • According to the MoU, the companies plan to produce ethanol and isobutanol that would be transformed into renewable low carbon-footprint hydrocarbons, including SAF, using Gevo's processing technology and capabilities.
  • ADM would produce 900M gallons of ethanol at its dry mills in Columbus, Neb., and Cedar Rapids, Iowa, as well as its Decatur, Ill., complex, utilizing Gevo's technology, resulting in ~500M gallons of SAF and other renewable hydrocarbons.
  • The isobutanol would be produced at a proposed new facility in Decatur that would employ ADM's carbon capture and sequestration capabilities.
  • "The potential conversion of 900M gallons of ethanol - more than half of our production capacity - to serve growing demand for sustainable aviation fuel would represent a major step in the continued evolution of our Carbohydrate Solutions business to focus increasingly on new, high-growth opportunities," ADM Chairman and CEO Juan Luciano says.
  • Gevo recently signed important deals with Chevron and BP for renewable aviation fuel and renewable natural gas.
