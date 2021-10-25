AptarGroup's Cartridge Pump System reviewed as Tryvaya drug delivery device
Oct. 25, 2021 9:21 AM ETAptarGroup, Inc. (ATR)By: SA News Team
- AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) announces that its Cartridge Pump System (CPS) was recently reviewed by the U.S. FDA as the drug delivery device in the approval of Oyster Point Pharma’s Tryvaya (varenicline solution).
- The Tryvaya nasal spray 0.03 mg is the first and only nasal spray approved for the treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.
- Dry eye disease is a multifactorial chronic disease of the ocular surface characterized by a loss of homeostasis of the tear film, resulting in a multitude of symptoms.
- Shares up more than 1% premarket.