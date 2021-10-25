AptarGroup's Cartridge Pump System reviewed as Tryvaya drug delivery device

Aptar Group building

J. Michael Jones/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) announces that its Cartridge Pump System (CPS) was recently reviewed by the U.S. FDA as the drug delivery device in the approval of Oyster Point Pharma’s Tryvaya (varenicline solution).
  • The Tryvaya nasal spray 0.03 mg is the first and only nasal spray approved for the treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.
  • Dry eye disease is a multifactorial chronic disease of the ocular surface characterized by a loss of homeostasis of the tear film, resulting in a multitude of symptoms.
  • Shares up more than 1% premarket.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.