Cellectar collaborates with BBK Worldwide for concierge service for patients in trials

Oct. 25, 2021 9:35 AM ETCellectar Biosciences, Inc. (CLRB)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Male doctor discussing with patient at lobby of medical clinic

The Good Brigade/DigitalVision via Getty Images

  • Cellectar Biosciences (CLRB) is collaborating with BBK Worldwide to provide new concierge services for patients participating in its clinical studies.
  • These services are designed to improve patients' and their caregivers' access to high quality care and innovative treatments for their cancer.
  • Cellectar is currently evaluating iopofosine in a global expansion cohort in Waldenstrom’s macroglobulinemia (WM) patients who have received at least two prior lines of therapy, including Bruton tyrosine kinase inhibitor failed or suboptimal response. The WM group will enroll up to 50 patients.
  • "Providing something as simple as securing transportation to clinics and lodging to assistance with reimbursement and study-related expenses can have a major positive impact on patients during very difficult times,” said Cellectar President and CEO James Caruso.
