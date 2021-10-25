ShiftPixy up 17% on potential earnings accretive deal with SPAC Industrial Human Capital

Oct. 25, 2021 10:01 AM ETShiftPixy, Inc. (PIXY)AXHUBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • ShiftPixy (PIXY +22.0%) jumps after announcing it plans to enter into client service agreements with Industrial Human Capital (NYSE:AXHU).
  • The company says the move will "provide an opportunity for increased annual revenue of as much as $1B and accretive pre-tax annual earnings of $50M."
  • Industrial Human Capital (AXHU), a ShiftPixy-sponsored special purpose acquisition company has raised $115M in its initial public offering launched recently.
  • It is when underwriters exercised their over-allotment option in full. Total of 11.5M AXHU units were sold at $10 per unit, each comprising of one common stock and one redeemable warrant, exercisable at $11.50 per share.
  Press Release
