ShiftPixy up 17% on potential earnings accretive deal with SPAC Industrial Human Capital
Oct. 25, 2021 10:01 AM ETShiftPixy, Inc. (PIXY)AXHUBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- ShiftPixy (PIXY +22.0%) jumps after announcing it plans to enter into client service agreements with Industrial Human Capital (NYSE:AXHU).
- The company says the move will "provide an opportunity for increased annual revenue of as much as $1B and accretive pre-tax annual earnings of $50M."
- Industrial Human Capital (AXHU), a ShiftPixy-sponsored special purpose acquisition company has raised $115M in its initial public offering launched recently.
- It is when underwriters exercised their over-allotment option in full. Total of 11.5M AXHU units were sold at $10 per unit, each comprising of one common stock and one redeemable warrant, exercisable at $11.50 per share.
- Press Release
