Vale resumes operations at Salobo mine after fire

Oct. 25, 2021 8:54 AM ETVale S.A. (VALE)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor7 Comments

Mining Industry

Hello my names is james,I'm photographer./iStock via Getty Images

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.