Vale resumes operations at Salobo mine after fire
Oct. 25, 2021 8:54 AM ETVale S.A. (VALE)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Vale (NYSE:VALE) says it has resumed operations at its Salobo copper mine in Brazil, which were suspended on October 5 due to a fire that affected a conveyor belt.
- Vale says it expects to ramp up its copper concentrate output in Salobo by October 25, adding that the impact from the halting of its production reached 8K metric tons.
- Salobo produced 172.7K metric tons of copper in 2020, nearly half of Vale's annual output.
- Vale recently reported higher Q3 iron ore production but said it expects to see full-year output at the lower end of prior guidance of 315M-335M metric tons.