  • Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) is up 3%, extending a gain in premarket that came after the company acknowledged it saw production impact from yesterday's earthquake in Taiwan.
  • A quake of magnitude 6.2 hit near Yilan, Taiwan, and Micron says that had an effect on its facilities in the city of Taoyuan.
  • It's still evaluating the impact of the quake, and "determining the appropriate steps to return to full production," the company says.
  • What are the implications? Evercore ISI says that while the immediate effect may not be clear, "any meaningful production hit would most certainly lead to a much more tight supply environment and could pull in a DRAM pricing inflection" from the expected impact in the first half of 2022.
  • And Wells Fargo says that if it takes some time for production to be restarted, that could mean a fairly quick increase in prices. Wells Fargo is bullish, with a $115 price target implying 66% upside.
  • Last week, talks were said to stall over a $20 billion merger between Western Digital and Kioxia - a NAND memory maker that Micron was also circling.
