IZEA signs mid six-figure contract expansion with mobile telecoms firm
Oct. 25, 2021 10:10 AM ETIZEA Worldwide, Inc. (IZEA)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- IZEA Worldwide (IZEA -1.8%) has announced a mid six-figure contract expansion with a mobile telecommunications company.
- The new contract is a continuation of an existing relationship with the company. As part of the contract, IZEA will deliver managed influencer marketing services, with influencer activations slated to begin in 4Q21 and carry into 2022.
- This marks the largest single contract that IZEA has received to promote this brand, and doubles the size of the previous largest commitment.
- IZEA recently reported record Q3 managed bookings to $11.3M (+181% Y/Y).