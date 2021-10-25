Caesars Entertainment lands on Wells Fargo's list of top stock ideas
Oct. 25, 2021 10:16 AM ETCaesars Entertainment, Inc. (CZR)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Wells Fargo says it is adding casino stock Caesars Entertainment (CZR +1.0%) to its Signature Pick list of the firm's best ideas.
- Wells Fargo thinks CZR offers an attractive risk/reward as it should benefit from the ongoing recovery on the Las Vegas Strip (40% to 50% of EBITDAR) and is seen having all the pieces in place to become a leading USSB/iGaming operator. It is also noted that CZR is in the early stages of a multi-year deleveraging cycle.
- CZR enters the Wells Fargo Signature Picks portfolio with a weighting of 1.5%.
- Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) is due to report earnings on November 2. The casino operators has only topped profit estimates in four of the last twelve quarters.