Trip.com falls after China restarts lockdowns on Covid-19 spread

Woman holding International certificate of vaccination for coronavirus on mobile phone app inside airport - Focus on screen

Vanessa Nunes/iStock via Getty Images

  • Online travel company Trip.com (NASDAQ:TCOM) dropped almost 5% as China began recently imposing some lockdowns to halt the spread of Covid.
  • "Since October 17, there have been multiple scattered local outbreaks in China, and they're expanding rapidly," Mi Feng, a spokesman at the National Health Commission (NYSE:NHC), said at a news conference Sunday, according to a CNN report. "There is an increasing risk that the outbreak will spread even further."
  • Yesterday, Beijing tightened entry restrictions into the Chinese capital, requiring travelers from places with confirmed cases to present a negative coronavirus test and undergo 14 days of health monitoring, according to the report.
  • Last month, Trip.com traded down following an earnings miss, though it said its growth trajectory still 'on track.'

