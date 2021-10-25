Site Centers stock rises after REIT boosts guidance as leasing volume improves
Oct. 25, 2021 10:22 AM ETSITE Centers Corp. (SITC)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Site Centers (NYSE:SITC) stock gains 1.7% after lifting its 2021 FFO guidance to reflect Q3 results that beat the consensus estimate and new leasing volume reached the highest level for any quarter in the past two years.
- Boosts FY2021 FFO guidance to $1.13-1.14 per share from its previous range of $1.06-1.10 to reflect Q3 results; compares with consensus of $1.09.
- The 2021 guidance is based on same-store net operating income rising 12.5-14.0%, up from its previous range of 10.5-13.0%.
- Now sees joint venture fee income of $13M-14M vs. $12M-14M previously and Retail Value Inc. fee income (excluding disposition fees) of $16M-17M vs. $15M-17M previously.
- Q3 operating FFO per share of $0.29, topping the $0.26 consensus, increased from $0.23 in the year-ago quarter; reflects lower uncollectible revenue related to the COVID-19 pandemic vs. a year ago and lower G&A expenses, partly offset by lower interest income.
- Q3 same-store NOI rose 21.6% on pro rata basis vs. Q3 2020; generated new leasing spreads of 7.3% and renewal leasing spreads of 0.6%, both on a pro rata basis, on trailing twelve-month period.
- Leased rate of 92.3% at Sept. 30, 2021 on pro rata basis vs. 91.6% at Dec. 31, 2020.
- Q3 total revenue of $121.1M trails the $121.4M consensus and increased from $95.9M a year ago.
