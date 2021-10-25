General Dynamics-Epirus collaborate for US army's next-gen ground combat vehicle fleet
Oct. 25, 2021 10:22 AM ETGeneral Dynamics Corporation (GD)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor1 Comment
- General Dynamics' (GD -0.2%) unit General Dynamics Land Systems signed a strategic agreement with Epirus to enhance next-generation ground combat vehicle fleet
- GD and Epirus will collaborate to integrate the Leonidas directed energy system and broader high-power microwave technology into the U.S. Army’s Stryker and other manned and autonomous ground combat vehicles for enhanced mobile Short Range Air Defense (SHORAD) capabilities.
- President of General Dynamics Land Systems Danny Deep, said that in addition to Stryker upgrades, the company is also developing a class of robotic combat vehicles that feature modular architecture to maximize scalability and support future mission needs.