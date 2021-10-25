Marqeta stock climbs 6% after bullish tweet from Citron Research
Oct. 25, 2021 10:25 AM ETMarqeta, Inc. (MQ), MA, BKKTBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Shares of card issuing platform Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) rise as much as 8% after Citron Research highlights the recent partnership between Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) and Mastercard (NYSE:MA) in a tweet.
- Citron "has much more to say" about how Marqeta (MQ) will benefit from the pact, which will enable Mastercard (MA) crypto partners to offer a range of crypto solutions and services.
- Recall earlier this month, Marqeta said it's powering crypto spending and rewards products for Bakkt (BKKT).
- Citron applies a $55 price target to the Marqeta (MQ), implying 115% upside from Friday's close.
- Previously, (Sep. 28) Mastercard starts its own Buy Now, Pay Later program with bank partners including Marqeta.