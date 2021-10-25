Marqeta stock climbs 6% after bullish tweet from Citron Research

  • Shares of card issuing platform Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) rise as much as 8% after Citron Research highlights the recent partnership between Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) and Mastercard (NYSE:MA) in a tweet.
  • Citron "has much more to say" about how Marqeta (MQ) will benefit from the pact, which will enable Mastercard (MA) crypto partners to offer a range of crypto solutions and services.
  • Recall earlier this month, Marqeta said it's powering crypto spending and rewards products for Bakkt (BKKT).
  • Citron applies a $55 price target to the Marqeta (MQ), implying 115% upside from Friday's close.
  • Previously, (Sep. 28) Mastercard starts its own Buy Now, Pay Later program with bank partners including Marqeta.
