Novavax COVID-19 vaccine candidate could be licensed in India by Jan., says partner, SII
Oct. 25, 2021 10:36 AM ETNVAXBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor54 Comments
- The COVID-19 vaccine candidate developed by Novavax (NVAX -0.5%) is likely to receive regulatory authorization in India by December – January, Adar Poonawalla, CEO of the company’s partner, Serum Institute of India (SII), says.
- "Covovax should be licensed in December-January," The Economic Times reported quoting Poonawalla, who added that the company had been submitting data to the regulator on a rolling basis, and final data would be submitted soon.
- "We have been submitting good data," said CEO, whose company expects to roll out Covovax, its version of the Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) vaccine candidate.
- Novavax (NVAX) has sought a regulatory nod in Indonesia and the Philippines, and in September, the company announced the regulatory submissions for World Health Organization (WHO) seeking an emergency use listing (EUL) for the vaccine candidate.
- Despite repeated delays in the U.S., Cantor Fitzgerald defended the stock in August, expecting “a fairly rapid response” from overseas regulators as the company seeks authorization for the protein-based shot.