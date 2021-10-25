Rogers Communications finishes rollout of 5G stand-alone network core

  • Rogers Communications (RCI -5.1%) says it's finished the rollout of Canada's first national stand-alone 5G network core, and certified its first 5G stand-alone device certification.
  • Google's new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro devices are the first 5G stand-alone devices certified for use in Canada, and eligible customers will connect automatically to the new network where it has been rolled out in the next few months.
  • The company is deploying stand-alone 5G coverage in major markets including Vancouver, Toronto, Ottawa and Montréal.
  • Telecoms have moved toward stand-alone 5G for a variety of reasons, including lower costs, better efficiency and the application of new use cases to 5G networking. The initial launches of 5G networks were non-stand-alone networks, which used existing 4G LTE networks for control functions while focusing 5G on the user-facing plane.
  • Rogers is in the middle of a family fight for control, with its ousted Chairman Edward Rogers pushing to remove five directors and replace them with his own slate.
